IMPHAL, Oct 22: A painting competition was held at Bal Vidya Mandir, Porompat under the theme Manipuri Folk Tales as a part of the 80th birth anniversary of Saheed Madhumangol today.

The event was attended by Education Minister Th Radheshyam, Saheed Madhumangol Foundation chairperson S Satyabhama Devi and Imphal Art College retd Principal A Ekanta Sharma as presidium members.

Speaking at the event, Radheshyam said that learning under pressure has resulted in the students of the State becoming unable to improve their creative thinking capabilities.

He mentioned that the monotonous routine and nature of education has diminished the creative and analytical ability of the students as well and stressed on the importance of establishing a strong and productive relation/bond between teachers and students.

On the other hand, Daulas Lambamayum (Class VI) of St George High School, Martin Tongbram (Class VII) of Pitambara English School and M Thoithoiba (Class VI) of Regular English School, secured 1st, 2nd and 3rd position respectively in Category A of the painting competition while Laiphrakpam Rohit (Class IX) of Don Bosco Hr Secondary School, Jenish Keisham (Class IX) of Pitambara English School and Telen Khaidem (Classs X) of DAV Public School clinched the 1st, 2nd and 3rd position respectively in category B.

The toppers as well as consolation prize winners were felicitated by the presidium members during the event.