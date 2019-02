By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 5: Two Mani-puris have been named among 48 individuals who will be conferred the Sahitya Natak Akademi Award 2019 by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rastrapati Bhawan tomorrow.

Oinam (O) Dhoni (Dance) and Shumang Leela artiste Sougrakpam Heman-ta will be conferred the award which consists of a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000, shawl and copper plaque.