‘Sahnit Ni seeks justice and peace, not revenge’

CHURACHANDPUR, Sep 21: The Kuki Chiefs’ Association, Churachandpur on Friday said that the Kuki Black Day (Sahnit Ni) was observed seeking justice and lasting peace and strongly condemned alleged efforts by some section of people to ‘tarnish’ the observation by ‘painting it as a call for revenge’.

The association in a statement signed by its president DL Haokip and secretary GL Papao said that the observation was a call for justice for victims who were ‘massacred by Tangkhul led NSCN-IM’ and not a call for ‘war’ or ‘revenge’.

“The observance of Sahnit Ni is the right of the Kuki to demand justice as per Kuki cultural norms and is a call for justice not war,” said the Kuki Chiefs’ Association.

Politicising, spreading hateful messages and unnecessary provocations in the guise of clarifications by some groups/organisations are unfortunate, said the association and continued that such interferences are uncalled for.

“While it is a known fact that the Tangkhul led NSCN-IM’s ethnic cleansing agenda was masterminded by Tangkhul leaders like Suisha in the 1950s and Muivah, Rishang and RK Thekho in the 1990s, the Kuki Chiefs’ Association feels that distortion of facts and denial of the crime by various Tangkhul based organisations would only lead to further discord,” asserted the association in its statement.

“The level of desperation shown by some individuals and organisations to the extent of dragging even prominent Christian leader like Rev Dr Hawlngam Haokip, who was attending his priestly duty of praying for the families of more than one thousand departed souls, indicates the agenda of the Tangklul led NSCN-IM to shield their crimes by engaging individuals and organisations to suit their propaganda of denial and self victimization to garner support,” asserted the association.

“The Kukis never had enmity towards the Manipur Nagas and the death of thousands of Kukis, though heartbreaking and painful, is never portrayed as a reason for vengeance but justice being key to lasting peace, the message of Sahnit Ni is one of peaceful coexistence with justice, and a condemnation of crime against humanity which ought to be appreciated all right thinking individuals,” it said.

The Kuki Chiefs’ Association while lauding the organising committee for erecting monoliths in remembrance of the victims of the ‘massacre perpetrated by NSCN-IM’, urged the Government to bring justice to the ‘Kukis affected politically, socially and economically at the earliest’.