Sports News

SAI SAG beat GDC in Bishnupur 1st division

IMPHAL, Sep 16: SAI SAG defeated GDC 3-1 today in the ongoing 3rd H Pishak Memorial 1st division football league organised by DSA Bishnupur at Mini stadium, Bishnupur.
Jackson put SAI-SAG in the early lead as he slammed home a goal in the 13th minute. However, Nilanda of GDC equalised the goal in the 31st minute.
After the breather, Gobin and Maheson of SAI SAG took charge to score a goal each to end the game in their favour.

