SAI-SAG hold KPFC in Bpr Super Div League

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 23 : SAI-SAG, Utlou played out a goalless draw with KPFC, Kha Potsangbam to share the spoils in the 12th league match of the 2nd L Etomcha Memorial Super Division Football League 2018 being organised under the supervision of District Sports Association, Bishnupur at Mini Stadium Bishnupur.

Both SAI-SAG and KPFC were neck to neck throughout the game but lack in finishing touch cost them dearly and had to settle the game in a goalless draw.

Trugpu, Nambol will meet SAI-SAG, Utlou in the 13th league match of the tournament on December 26 at 12.15 pm.