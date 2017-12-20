Sainik School one of the unifying threads of Nation: Radheshyam

Imphal, Dec 19: Education Minister Thokchom Radheshyam said that the Sainik Schools have been playing important roles in safeguarding the national integration, through patriotism imbibed in hearts, minds and souls of the students in the face of peril which challenges the national harmony.

The minister was speaking at the 45th Annual Day celebration, which was observed with great zeal and enthusiasm today at the Manekshaw Auditorium, Sainik School Imphal. The minister who is also an ex-student of the school, said the school since its inception has been providing and creating a holistic approach for all round development of the student. Though the school faces certain drawbacks and constraints due to limited resources, he said the school has been performing admirably.

The 45 years of completion of existence of the school, Radhehshyam stated, is the proof of the changes evolving round the institute transforming into one of the prominent school serving the society and country as a whole.

He said the school has been working as a premiere institute with the students instil with qualities of optimism, patriotism and sense of responsibility to become a national builder, he added.

He advised the students that there are no failures in life only lessons to be learnt. As a student of the school, Radhehshyam said that he had never been a performer in his school days but today whatever he is, is all because of the school.

The Principal, Sainik School Imphal, Capt (Indian Navy) Vinay Tiwari, delivered a school report about various achievements of the school in respect of academics, co-curricular activities and games and sports for the current session.

The Minister also gave away the prizes to the cadets and Houses for their outstanding performance in academic, co-curricular, games and sports. Principal Secretary Education, Vineet Joshi, Director of Education, Th. Kirankumar, the staff, cadets and the parents attended the celebration.