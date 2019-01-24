Salai aims at rehabilitating Sangaithel village

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 23: Salai Holdings Pvt Ltd will be rehabilitating and revamping Sangaithel village in Imphal West, said its chairman and managing director Narengbam Samarjit today.

Speaking on the sideline of a joint meeting of the Board of Directors of Salai and Sangaithel villagers at Sangaithel Vocational Guide School, Samarjit said that Salai will be rehabilitating the village and providing basic amenities.

Salai will also bear educational expenses of about 20 children of the village whose families could not afford education, he said.

Providing affordable education and assisting the children is one of the priorities Salai have, he said and continued that the village has about 1,247 people. Of these, many do not have proper housing and land. Salai will be constructing houses and giving land to the needy ones with the aim of rehabilitating them, he said.

Sangaithel Youth Sporting Club secretary Ngangbam Chitaranjan said that the village was established in the year 1951 with only six households.

The main occupation of the area is pineapple cultivation, he said and added that a pineapple industry/factory in the area will boost the economy of the region and ensure growth of the locals.