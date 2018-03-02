Salai regional office at Ghy

IMPHAL, Mar 1: A North East Circle regional office of Salai Holdings Pvt Ltd was opened at Khana Para, Guwahati yesterday.

The inaugural function was presided by Narengbam Samarjit, chairman and managing director of Salai Holdings Pvt Ltd where business coordination director Ronn Pakrashi, members of board of directors and other officials of the firm were also present. Speaking at the inaugural function, Narengbam Samarjit said that with the opening of the regional office, Salai Holdings would be able to work on a pan-India basis. In view of the setting up of Salai Group of Companies abroad––UAE, Japan, Hongkong, China etc, the Guwahati regional office is very important internationally.

Guwahati will also act as a sort of connecting point of all North Eastern States with the rest of India, Samarjit said.