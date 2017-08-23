Sale of organic food surges

IMPHAL, Aug 22: A daily surge in the sale of some organic food products has been witnessed at stalls opened by the State Horticulture Dept in front of the department’s office located at Sanjenthong.

Some organic products like pineapple, King chilli (Umorok) and Chak-hao (black aromatic rice) were put on sale by Green Foundation (promoted by Horticulture Dept) today as well in front of the department’s office located at Sanjenthong.

Ngasepam Nirmala, a key functionary of Green Foundation said that the organic products were put on sale under the supervision of Manipur Organic Mission Agency (MOMA), Dept of Horticulture and Soil Conservation.

The products sold today were king chilli (Umorok) from Senapati district; organic pineapple from Kangpokpi district; Chak-hao (black aromatic rice) and other edible items made of Chak-hao from various corners of the State, she said.

Organic Umorok was sold at Rs 420 per kilogram; pineapple at Rs 25 per kg and organic chak-hao at Rs 120 per kg.

Nirmala further said that the sale of organic products rose day by day.

She said Green Foundation has an objective to promote organic farming, raise the production and make the sector thriving. She also urged farmers of the State to cultivate organic food in order to keep the society healthy.

Nirmala also said that export of organic food products has begun and there is high demand for organic food products from outside. Particularly, black aromatic rice (Chak-hao) is in high demand.

Use of chemicals, fertilisers, pesticides, etc has posed health hazard, she added