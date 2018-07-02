Samphabi FC beat 4 Star FC to move into semis

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 1 : Samphabi FC beat 4 Star FC by 3-1 goals in the third quarter final match of the 4th AFC State Level 7-A-Side Men’s Open Football Tournament 2018 to move into the last 4 round.

Samphabi FC and 4 Star FC spent a barren first half before Krishnanda ended the goal drought in the 36th minute to give Samphabi FC a 1-0 lead. Sanjeep extended the lead to 2-0 when he banged in fine shot in the 44th minute before Krishnanda hit his second and put his team clear ahead with a 3-0 lead. Premjit of 4 Star FC grabbed a consolation goal in the 55th minute of the match to make it 1-3 at the end.