Sana Konung hosts Ningol Chakkouba

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 10: A Ching-Tam Ningol Chakkouba was organised at Sana Konung under the aegis of Indige-nous Minority Socio-Cultural Organisation Manipur (IMSCOM) and United Peoples’ Front (UPF) Mani-pur yesterday, which was participated by a large num-ber of Ningols (women) belonging to various com-munities of the State.

Speaking as the chief guest at the event, titular king Leishemba Sanajaoba said that Ningol Chakkouba is an important festival for the people of Manipur and is a festival which is one of its kind in the whole world.

In the past, sisters used to call their brothers for feast but during the time of Maharaj Chandrakirti, the practice was reversed with brothers calling their sisters for joint feast and the festival became what we know as Ningol Chakkouba now, he added.

Lauding IMSCOM and UPF for organising the event, Leishemba Sanajaoba said that in the past, the festival used to be confined to the Meitei households of the State but eventually many associations and organisations began celebrating the occasion with Ningols from every community thus strengthening the bond between the people.

He also prayed for unity among the people of the hills and the valley and further urged the Ningols to contribute in bringing peace and harmony in the State and among the communities. Conveying that the presence of separate outlooks between the hill people and the plain people is not a good sign, the titular king said that Ningols have a big role in eliminating these differences.

IMSCOM president Momsokam Bapui and UPF president Warepam Second attended the event as presidium members.

On the other hand, Relief Centre for the Welfare of Differently Abled Persons, Manipur also celebrated the 6th Ningol Khudol event for the differently abled persons at Singjamei Chingamathak Hao Ground on the same day.

The association in collaboration with Manipur State Legal Services Authority organised a one day conference on empowerment of persons with disabilities.

Member Secretary of Manipur State Legal Services Authority RK Memcha, State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, Dr RK Kumarjit, president of Relief Centre for the Welfare of Differently Abled Persons, Ch Opendro, 6 Laipham Khunnou Zilla Parishad Lairemjam Olendro, chairperson of NCUI-PCC, Manipur State Cooperative Union, Jeena Potsangbam, Pradhan of Sapam Leikai GP, A Bishorjit, retd Asst Prof (Sr Grade) Dept of Adult Continuing Education and Extension, MU, P Jamini and Ward Member of Sapam Leikai GP, RK Geeta attended the event as the presidium members. Speaking at the event, RK Kumarjit said that the association organised the Ningol Chakkouba event for the persons with disabilities to encourage and uplift the differently abled people of the State.