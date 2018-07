Sanamahi, Imphal Kangkhut victorious in Ibemhal Memorial Kang

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 17 : Sanamahi Kangkhut, Cachar and Imphal Kangkhut were able to register full points in today’s 2nd Round league matches of the ongoing Ibemhal Memorial Invitation League cum Knock-Out Prize Money Nupikhut Kang Tournament, 2018 organised by All Hailakandi District Kang Association and Bir Tikendrajit Sports and Cultural Organisation at Hari Mandir Mandap, Jaribon, Lala, Hailakandi.

Imphal Kangkhut thrashed Ima Kangkhut, Cachar by 19-5 points in a Group B league match while Sanamahi Kangkhut, Cachar got better of Hojai Kangkhut, Assam by 11-8 points.

Tomorrow’s Fixture : Sylhet Kangkhut vs Sanamahi Kangkhut; Imphal Kangkhut vs Jiribam Kangkhut