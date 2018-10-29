Sangai Fest

Imphal, Oct 28 (DIPR): Manipur State Cooperative Bank Limited (MSCB) has donated a sum of Rs 5 lakh for the upcoming Manipur Sangai Festival 2018.

Managing Director of MSCB, A Subash Singh and other officials handed over the cheque to Chief Minister N Biren Singh in the presence of Director Tourism W Ibohal Singh, at a solemn ceremony held at Chief Minister’s Secretariat today.

Expressing gratitude, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that it is a sign of positive development that people are extending support and cooperation to Manipur Sangai Festival 2018 and mentioned that more individuals and companies are approaching the Government to sponsor the festival.

The Chief Minister stated that the Princess of Thailand and Chief Ministers of Sagaing and Mandalay region of Myanmar, will be joining the Manipur Sangai Festival as well.

He further mentioned that for the first time in the history of Manipur, the US Ambassador to India will also be present during the Festival.

The Manipur Sangai Festival 2018 will be held at three venues viz Keibul Lamjao, Imphal (Hapta Kangjeibung and Lamboikhongnangkhong) and Mao, he added.

Mention may be made that Manipur State Cooperative Bank Limited has become the second diamond sponsor for the upcoming event. Earlier, Panthoibi Housing Finance Company Limited had donated a sum of Rs 5 lakh for the festival