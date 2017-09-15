Sangai Fest to feature business summit

IMPHAL, Sep 14: This year’s edition of the Sangai Festival which will open on November 21 will feature a business summit.

A meeting held today at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat with Chief Minister N Biren in the chair decided to hold the business summit on November 22 under the theme ‘Manipur moving ahead’.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary and top ranking officials of different departments, informed a source.

After identifying areas where Manipur has business potential, well known businessmen of the country would be invited to the summit.

For the first time, the festival would be opened at Keibul Lamjao.