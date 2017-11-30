Few Sangai Fest food stalls flop miserably

IMPHAL, Nov 29: Even as several food stalls at the venues of Sangai Festival 2017 managed to earn lakhs of rupees, few food stalls failed to earn even a single rupee leaving all the different types of food items prepared by them go to waste.

Interestingly, a small food cafe opened near Lamboikhongnangkhong venue earned lakhs of rupees from the festival.

Talking to this daily, N Rita, owner of food stall number 41 at Hapta Kangjeibung, the main venue of the festival, said that there were very few visitors at her food stall till the second day of the festival but visitors started to make a beeline from the third day to taste the different food items offered at her food stall.

She said that she paid Rs 12,000 to the Industries Department to get the stall.

Her food stall offered gulla, barfi and khajur made from Chak-Hao (Manipuri black rice) besides fast foods items like chowmein, momo, macaroni etc.

According to owner of ‘Kakchinggi Chak-Hao Mathel’ (food stall number 31) at Lamboikhongnangkhong, the stall managed to earn only Rs 25, 000.

A sum of Rs 12, 000 was paid to the concerned Department for getting the stall, the food stall owner said.