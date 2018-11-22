Sangai Fest kicks off with glittering ceremony, mesmerising dance and music

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 21: The Manipur Sangai Festival 2018 kicked off this evening at BOAT, Palace Compound here with a colourful and mind-blowing opening ceremony.

The opening ceremony was graced by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as chief guest and she formally declared the 10-days annual festival open.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Nirmala Sitharaman described Manipur as a gem among the States of India. She also hailed the distinctive features of Manipur.

Manipur is a land where festivals are celebrated throughout the year and there is no need to organise any other extraneous festival, Nirmala said.

Manipur Sangai Festival, being the biggest festival of the State which effectively highlights all the wonderful features of the State, deserves to be organised with more grandeur and splendour, asserted the Defence Minister.

Asking if there is anything lacking in Manipur, Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned about Loktak Lake and the State’s rich flora and fauna.

She said that she felt delighted on seeing the exotic foods and cultural dances of Manipur, and the State has many unique products including the highly artistic handloom products.

The Ima Keithels of Manipur symbolise women’s strength. If anyone is giving any lecture of women empowerment, they should first study the capability of Manipuri women, she asserted.

“Chief Minister N Biren informed me that a permanent heritage park where the ways of living, cultures and traditions of every recognised tribe of Manipur will be displayed. This initiative deserves appreciation and I would extend all possible assistance to see that the initiative is a success”, said the Union Minister.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Governor Dr Najma Heptulla stated that the Sangai Festival is now recognized as a National event and has brought the cultural flavour of Manipur to centre-stage.

The Manipur Sangai Festival is definitely a significant step towards transforming the State as a popular tourism destination by making it a calendar event in the State. Manipur has a rich legacy of age old traditions and culture and they are the pride of its people, Dr Najma said.

The Sangai Festival spreading over 10 days provides an opportunity to showcase various aspects of the rich traditions and culture, besides promoting handloom and handicraft products which are of high utilitarian and artistic values.

With its undulating green valleys and hill ranges, Manipur is undoubtedly a beautiful State with a huge potential for developing into a tourism hub. It abounds in natural beauty with the valley and the hill districts arrayed to satisfy every tourist’s palate for nature, Dr Najma said.

She continued, “When we speak of the serene beauty of Loktak Lake, we can also speak of the resplendent beauty of the Shirui Hills in the same breath.”

As a matter of fact, a number of places in the hill districts of the State have the potential for being developed into popular hill stations.

Now under the Act East Policy ardently pursued by the Central Government and the State Government alike, steady increase in the tourism infrastructure like hotels and road and transport and specific initiatives taken up by the State Government like the Sangai Festival, things have started looking up in the tourism sector, she added.

The irony is that Manipur has been known till the recent past more for its law and order issues rather than its tremendous natural beauty, rich culture and abundant human resources, remarked the Governor.

“I must say that things have changed for the better under the present State Government and the law and order situation generally has been brought under control. It has been possible with the active co-operation of the people.

We need to initiate a multi-media campaign focusing on the positives of the State. This would be helpful in projecting the State appropriately,” Dr Najma added.

Speaking about the State’s many places which are potential tourist destinations and elucidating on the rich cultural heritage of Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren asserted that promotion of Manipur as the birthplace of modern Polo is a priority of the State Government.

“In the past, Manipur as an independent kingdom, attracted historians, traders, invaders and preachers. Manipuri culture as we see today is a product of the interaction of these influences over time. It is our endeavour to preserve this age old culture”, Biren said.

The Manipur Sangai Festival is a platform to build relationships and create future associations with all the visitors and guests.

Sangai Festival ever since its inception in 2010 has become the biggest socio-cultural event in the State. It continues to attract many tourists not only from outside the State but also from countries far and near such as Nepal, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Cambodia, Zimbawe, etc. This year also, delegates from the Republic of Korea, Thailand and Myanmar are participating, he said.

The 2017 edition of the Manipur Sangai Festival last year which was inaugurated by the President of India was the biggest edition of the Manipur Sangai Festival ever held.

What has been a most significant turn around of the Sangai Festival witnessed this year is its evolution into a people’s festival. Several organizations, both in the public and private sector, have come forward with sponsorship of the festival. It is highly significant as the ownership of the festival is no longer the Government alone, but also the public who wish to see Manipur tourism prosper, said the Chief Minister.

Saying that Cherry Blossom Festival at Mao in Senapati district is a part of the festival, the Chief Minister appealed to all the visitors to visit Mao and participate in the celebration. Some of the major attractions of the festival this year will be Sumo Wrestling, Go-Karting, Muay Thai and the indigenous games of Manipur.

The formation of the new State Government last year also marked the charting of a new direction towards the State tourism sector. The Government has been at the forefront in promoting tourism through festivals and fairs besides developing tourist infrastructures, he claimed.

“This festival gives us all an opportunity to see the best of what Manipur has to offer in terms of cultural heritage, folk art, indigenous cuisine and games, adventure sports and scenic landscape. Relish it, take memories of it when you leave and spread word of it to your friends and people”, concluded the Chief Minister.