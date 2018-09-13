Sangai Fest meet

IMPHAL, Sep 12: Chief Minister N Biren Singh presided over the maiden meeting of this year’s Manipur Sangai Festival Organising Committee at the CM’s Secretariat office today.

An official source said that a sub committee, including Deputy Chief Minister, Ministers and Administrative Secretaries was formed in connection with the festival.

At the meeting, the organising committee resolved to base the theme of this year’s Sangai Festival on the youth of the State and also to make the Cherry Blossom Festival of Mao a part of Sangai Festival, said a source

The source also stated that ticketing, construction of stalls and cultural programmes were also discussed during the meeting.

The source further said that this year’s Sangai Festival will be held at Imphal, Mao and Keibul Lamjao and added that the curtain raiser programme of the festival will be held at Delhi.