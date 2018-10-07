Sangai Festival invites cultural institutions/orgs

IMPHAL, Oct 6: In connection with Sangai Festival 2018, Directorate of Art and Culture is inviting applications with new creative/innovative dance or musical composition prepared out of traditional/classical/folk/tribal performing arts of Manipur from registered institutions/organisations that are working seriously in preserving and promoting Manipuri culture.

Documents/materials required:

Documents in soft as well as hard copy of – detailed profile and address of the institution/organisation with contact number of the president/secretary, synopsis/concept note of the proposed item and high quality performance CD/DVD of the proposed item (only 1 item from an institution). The performance should be of 10-12 minutes duration.

Application should be addressed to the Director, Art & Culture, Manipur, palace Compound, Imphal and should reach on or before 4 pm of October 22, 2018. No application will be accepted after October 22, said a notice of the Directorate dated October 5 issued by A Shivadas Sharma, Director Art & Culture, manipur and convenor, Cultural Sub-Committee Manipur Sangai Festival 2018.

A committee will shortlist the proposal and the selected cultural institution/organisation will be invited for performance in the cultural show of the Manipur Sangai Festival 2018.

Sealed rate quotations are invited from the intending registered firm of Manipur State for the cultural programme of Sangai festival at BOAT, Palace Compound, Imphal and Takmu from November 21 to 30 for following items- Sound design including cost of hiring required equipments, technician’s charges and daily operation from November 21 to 30 for BOAT and 3/4 days for Takmu.

Light design including hiring cost of lighting equipments and power generator with fuel, assemble, daily operation and dismantling for BOAT and 3/4 days for Takmu.

Stage design including implementation with cost of material, daily maintenance from Nov 21 to 30 and dismantling for BOAT only.

Ambience design of BOAT including implementation with material cost, maintenance and dismantling.

One firm may apply for one item only. Last date of submission of quotation is 2 pm of October 16, 2018, said a separate notice of the Director Art & Culture.