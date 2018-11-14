Sangai Festival Website for registration of stalls launched

Imphal, Nov 13 (DIPR)

A meeting of Manipur Sangai Festival, 2018 Organising Committee was held with Chief Minister N Biren Singh in the chair, at the Cabinet Hall of Chief Minister’s Secretariat, today.

The Chief Minister reviewed the preparations made by the Organising Committee and different Government Departments so far for the successful conduct of the festival which will commence from November 21.

Later, N Biren Singh launched the website, www.sangaistall.in, where online registration for stalls can be done instantly.

Computerised draw of lots for allotment of stalls for Lamboikhongnangkhong and Hapta Kangjeibung venues will be conducted through this website from this year with an aim to ensure transparency in the allotment of stalls.

Online registration of stalls for the festival can also be done on the website, www.dcimanipur.gov.in.

Ministers, MLAs, Principal Secretary (Commerce and Industry), Secretary (Tourism), Director (Commerce and Industry), Director (Tourism) and other high ranking officials of the State Government were present at the meeting.

On the other hand, a notice issued by the Director of Trade, Commerce & Industries, has informed that the successful applicants are required to deposit the stall fee (Rs 8000 for commercial and Rs 12,000 for food stalls) to any bank branch of Manipur State Co-operative Bank Ltd on or before November 16 failing which the allotment will stand cancelled.

It further mentioned that bank deposit slips along with passport photo of the stall holder and helpers will be uploaded on www.sangaistall.in from November 14.

Further, for foreign stalls, a copy of passport along with visa copy of the applicant is to be submitted to the Directorate while fore other stalls, a copy of the Aadhaar card is to be submitted, it mentioned and added that a separate counter will be opened in the Directorate during office hours from November 14 onwards.