Sangai Invitation Tennis Sethu Kannan claims +35 years singles title

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 23 : The second day of the Sangai Invitation Tennis Tournament being organised by Imphal District Tennis Association under the aegis of Manipur Tennis Association saw Sethu Kannam claim the title of the above 35 years singles competition.

Sethu Kanan beat Bona 6-2, 6-0 to win the title today. Earlier in the semi-finals, Kanan outlasted Zaidi Babar 6-1, 6-4 while Bona sealed a 6-4, 6-2 win over DC Sugal.

In the above 45 year singles competition matches, Reddy thrashed Hatinder 8-3; Navin Agarwal beat RK Ningtamba 8-2; Tuleshor overcame Th Ibohal 8-0.

In another clashes, Reddy outlasted A Romeo 8-3 while Yogesh Kohli spanked Pradeep 8-0.

In the doubles competition, Sanjoy and Kohli got the better of Jayata and Aldrin by 8-3 points while Hatinder and Pawan defeated Pratap and Ningtamba by 8-2 points.

Tuleshor and Ibohal also paired up well to outlass Kangjam and Prakash while Nabin Das and D Pamei managed a 4-2 (retd) win over Suresh and Reddy.

Negi and Barkakoti defeated Biren and Bhume by 8-2 points in the above 55 years competition while Sethi-Kaushal and Pawan-Aditya Pair also emerged victorious in other clashes of the same category.