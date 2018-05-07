Sangh Siksha Varg ‘Being literate and educated are different’

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, May 6: A 20-day Sangh Siksha Varg organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Manipur Pranth at Rajshree Bhagyachandra Skill Development, Haraorou, Imphal East concluded today.

Speaking at the valedictory function as chief guest, The Sangai Express proprietor Sapam Nishikanta Singh said that each and every citizen should work for development of the society and the Nation without thinking for rewards.

RSS Siksha Varg is an annual event and this year’s event was organised at Haraorou since April 16.

The Sangh Siksha Varg was organised with the primary objective of grooming RSS Karyakartas and the event was divided into two categories; one for 18-40 years age group and another for 40 to 65 years age group.

While hailing the sacrificial spirit ingrained in all RSS volunteers, Nishikanta remarked that RSS made immense contributions in the process of unifying the country.

Observing that the country’s education system is primarily based on textbooks, he underscored the difference between being educated and being literate. He also emphasised on the crucial importance of educating youngsters.

A literate may become an engineer or an industrialist but all these achievements would go waste if he/she is not educated. Each and every individual must endeavour to become worthy and responsible citizens and all the citizens must work for the collective good without thinking for rewards, Nishikanta said.

Assam Saha Khetra Pracharak Bashist Bujur Baruah claimed that the Hindu is the only community of the country. Investigation by NASA into a photograph of Ram Setu revealed that the same structure is around 17,50,000 years old and it testifies that the Hindu society is a very ancient one. There were neither engineers nor architects at that period of time. Yet the ancient structure proves that the Hindu society was highly scientific, Baruah claimed.

Saying that there was a highly advanced education system in the country since ancient period, Baruah claimed that the Hindu society is the most advanced society in the world.

He went on to assert that ancient Hindu sages were like today’s scientists.