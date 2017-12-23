Sanjay, Shantikumar on brink of becoming champ

IMPHAL, Dec 22 : Sanjay and Shantikumar are leading the point tally of the ongoing 22nd Yumnam Nilamani Chess Tournament 2017 which got underway from December 17 under the aegis of Manipur Chess Association at Top Leirak Community Hall, Singjamei Thongam Leikai.

Kh Sanjoy and N Shantikumar have so far earned 5.5 points after the end of the 6th round of the tournament which is participated by a total of 58 players (boys and girls). The winner will be decided on the last round which will be played on December 24.

H Somokanta with 5 point after round 6 is following the duo closely. Kh Meira, A Chakritombi, Th Govind, H Jacky, M Modhusudon have secured 4.5 points at the end of the 6th round. O Ningthem, Y Pritamkumar, M Omor-endro, Th Nabachandra, Vik- ramjit, H Maniton and M Rikash have secured 4 points each on the 6th day while A Vineet, A Sarat, Ng Bhagirath, Th Manjit, E Sashikanta, S Dhanachndra, P Rajendro K Poireikhomba are lagging behind with 3.5 points each.