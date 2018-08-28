Sanjit’s case taken to Najma

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 27: A 12 member delegation comprising of EEVFAM, HRA, AMKIL, Tammee Chingmi, Nupi Samaj, UMO, Nongpok Leingak Apunba Lup and Nongchup Imphal Meira Paibi Lup, met Governor Dr Najma Heptulla and apprised her of the inordinate delay in the CBI’s further investigation concerning the July 23, 2009 fake encounter in particular and other fake encounter cases of Manipur in general.

A press release issued by the president of EEVFAM today stated that Chungkham Taratombi, mother of Sanjit who was killed in the July 23 (2009) encounter, was also a part of the delegation.

She touched the feet of the Governor and sought her help in seeking the truth behind the day light murder of her son.

The Governor assured Taratombi and the delegation of her unconditional solidarity in stopping such wanton killings and to seek justice for the past killings.

She also ensured that she would write to the Government pertaining to the specific case.

On the other hand, it mentioned that Sanjit’s mother also filed an impleadment application in the High Court of Manipur asking the Court to allow her to be a respondent in the on-going case of AK Jhalajit vs CBI.

It continued that even though the case was listed for hearing today, no hearing was held as one of the lawyers of the High Court passed away.

As such the hearing of AK Jhalajit’s case is scheduled on September 11.