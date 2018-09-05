Sanjit’s mom files impleadment petition

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 4: Chungkham Taratombi, mother of deceased Ch Sanjit filed a petition before the High Court of Manipur praying for impleadment of her name as a respondent in connection with a petition filed by IPS officer AK Jhalajit before the High Court of Manipur.

AK Jhalajit filed a petition before the High Court challenging the order passed by the Session Judge, Imphal West on February 14, 2017 which gives liberty to CBI to proceed with further investigation into the alleged BT Road fake encounter case.

On March 6, the High Court issued a ruling whereby the order passed by the Session Judge on February 14 was stayed after a petition was filed by Dr AK Jhalajit before the Court.

The impleadment petition filed by Ch Taratombi and moved by Supreme Court Advocate Shreeji Bhavsar was heard today by Chief Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar during which Dr Jhalajit’s counsel was also present.

The single bench of the High Court directed Dr Jhalajit’s to submit objection affidavit regarding the impleadment petition on or before September 12.

Earlier on February 22, 2016, Taratombi filed a petition before the High Court seeking fresh investigation into the case by CBI while trial of the same case was going on before the Session Court Imphal West..

The High Court suggested that she should approach the Session Court. Subsequently, she withdrew her petition from the High Court and approached the Session Judge, Imphal West on March 5, 2016.

In her petition, Taratombi prayed for a directive to the CBI to carry out further investigation and submit supplementary charge sheet on the basis of an ‘extra-judicial confession’ made by Herojit but the Court disposed the petition.

Later CBI carried out further investigation into the alleged BT Road fake encounter case after a complaint was filed by Taratombi before the Director of CBI on December 28, 2016 in the aftermath of Head Constable Th Herojit’s confessional statement made before media in January last year.

In his statement, Herojit said that the commission of extra judicial killing of Sanjit on July 23, 2009 at BT Road Imphal in broad daylight was done after receiving verbal instruction from the then Additional SP Jhalajit.

He also alleged that Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar, the then DGP and ex-Chief Minister O Ibobi also had knowledge of the alleged fake encounter (as told to him by Jhalajit).

In connection with the case, CBI had already filed charge sheet against nine police personnel including inspector H Devendra Singh, Rifleman Ng Toyaima, Constable Md Imrankhan, W Binoykumar, Head Constable Makan Kuchung, O Keshori, Th Herojit, Havildar Th Jagat and Y Munal, the then OC of City Police.

The case is still pending at the Court of Session Judge Imphal West.

Speaking to media persons, Supreme Court Advocate and Taratombi’s counsel Shreeji Bhavsar said if the High Court is inclined to uphold the order of the Session Judge, then CBI will be allowed to further investigate the case.

Then CBI may also submit a supplementary charge-sheet in this case, he added.