Saving our humble benefactor

Our earth is inhabited by different ethnic groups who follow their own unique eating habits and methods of worshipping. However, despite the divers outlook on religious and eating habit, we are all members of one big family called the human race. We relate to one another through expression of our deepest feelings which helped in the establishment of a strong alliance for humankind and promotion of mutual affection.

In the wake of the proclamation of a new legislation against cattle slaughter by the Cenral Government, hundreds of individuals from all parts of the country including Manipur have expressed their opposition and arguments over the move both in print and electronic media. Many of their points of views on why the government should be rolling back its new law on slaughter of cattle contained insightful explanation of local perspectives on beef consumption and indeed were very enlightening.

The holy scripts of prominent religions do not make consumption of meat and fish mandatory for its followers. The way anybody chooses the food items on his table is dictated by his likes and dislikes. But physiologically speaking, human beings are suited for a pro-vegetable diet. At the same time animals can be classified broadly into two groups- those that eat meat and those that do not. The two groups are further distinguished apart by the difference in taking in liquid. For example, carnivores like lion, tiger, cat dog etc use their tongues to lap in water. In contrast herbivores like cow, horse, elephant etc do not depend on their tongues to swallow water but use their mouths instead. Here, it is pertinent to mention that human beings are similar to herbivores in the way we drink water. We do not use our tongues. We clearly use our mouth.

God designed the body of human beings to facilitate the consumption of a vegetable based diet. After ignoring the list of food items recommended for us by nature and embracing meat as a staple food people are now finding it harder to control their emotions and actions. As a consequence in this time a person feels less shocked about his action after causing harm or death to his fellow men.

Are we going to perish if we do not eat beef or other types of meat? No. but when we do eat meat a life form which only God can create but human beings cannot perish in the human quest to satisfy our palate. Lord Jesus was born in a stable. The dove carrying the message of peace is regarded as a representation of the heart of Lord Jesus. Lord Krishna was able to defeat Indradeva inspired by his affection for cows.

Is there any real reason o be complaining over the ban on slaughter of cattle. May be, cattle traders and buchers discern a jolt to their business and avid meat eaters will have a hard time overcoming the pangs of their favorite items disappearing from the menu. Then when we consider the overall good it will serve humankind we are bound to support the news law prepared by the government to effectively end the killing of cattle.

Infants of mammals that are deprived of the milk of mothers abruptly can survive on the milk provided by cows until they old enough to consume solid food. The opposite is unfortunately not true. And a newly born calf fed on the milk of another animal will never make it. It will not be inappropriate to suggest that cow is the mother of all living things on earth. Hence eating cow meat will tantamount to matricide. Instead the best policy will be treating the cow with kindness in consideration of its role as a provider.

The cow is one of the major benefactors of human beings. Till some decades back, it was a popular means of cultivation and transportation. We use them to till our land and grow crops and such they were instrumental for the survival of human and animals dependant on them. Carts drawn by bullock were common mode of travelling between villages and during marriage procession. Prominent political parties chose two bulls with yoke on and cow with suckling calf as election symbols and the leaders drew the sympathy of people by projecting themselves as protectors of the bovine for their electoral benefits. Leaders of the same oufits are now showing signs of intolerance to the decision made by the Central government for protection of cows. It will be heartbreaking if we begin to perceive cows merely as livestock for meat since they have been replaced by machines in our transportation and cultivation.

What living things are morally forbidden for human to consume? The culture of barbarism is still belived to be in exitence where man eat the flesh of man. But if there is harm in eating something and avoiding the same brings gain, is not it taking a decision about our prosperity a simple enough task?

To the perennial cynics, the government has not imposed a blanket ban on sale of meat. Fish and poultry items are freely available in the market and government has been encouraging poultry farming and piggery by implementing different schemes with the vision of improving the economy.

