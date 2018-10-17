Say no to service extension : ATSUM

Newmai News Network

IMPHAL, Oct 16: The All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur (ATSUM) has alleged that some of the employees of the State are lobbying for the extension of their services in contrary to the State Government’s Cabinet decision and the Manipur High Court order to stop the extension of retiree’s service.

A press release issued by ATSUM today expressed annoyance at the development and added that despite the fact that there is large scale unemployment in the State, the culture of service extension and re-employment of many retirees in various Departments without proper justification is still pursued by some of the employees.

ATSUM claimed that this reappointment and extension of service in various departments have caused social unrest amongst the junior officers whose privileges for promotion are being occupied by the retirees.

It is worth mentioning that the present State Government in its first year in power had taken a Cabinet decision to stop the culture of service extension of employees, it alleged and added that the High Court of Manipur had passed an order against the re-engagement of retirees on September 2, 2014.

ATSUM further appealed the State Government to strictly adhere to its Cabinet decision and the High Court’s order to stop re-engagement of retired Government employees.