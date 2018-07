By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 23 : SAYC-A, Sorok Atingbi defeated Echel Club, Dibong by 18-12 points in a Group B league match of the 17th E Tilotama Devi Memorial Mixed Kang Tournament 2018 being organised by District Kang Association, Jiribam at Hilghat Maning Leikai Community Hall.

MITL, Jiribam will meet LEC, Babupara in the next Group B league match tomorrow.