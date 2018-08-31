SAYC (A), Wangoi Kendra–C emerge victorious

JIRIBAM/Imp, Aug 30

SAYC (A), Sorok Atingbi beat Echel Club, Dibong by 15-14 points of the 21st N Pattama Devi Memorial Men’s Kang Tournament, 2018 today organised by District Kang Association Jiribam, Manipur which is underway since August 29 at Lamlen Community Hall Cum Kangsang, Babupara Jiribam District. A total of 9 team participated in the competition.

In today’s group A league match, SAYC (A), Sorok Atingbi won the toss and chose the side while Echel Club, Dibong started the play. SAYC (A) defeated Echel Club by 15-14 points in the stipulated time.

The tournament is conducted by N Joychandra Singh & Bros. of IB Leikai Jiribam, in memory of their mother.

Wangoi Kendra – C Kangkhut trounced Singjamei Kendra Kangkhut by 11-5 points today in the group A league match of the “Wanhengbam Nipamacha Memorial Kendrawise League cum knock-out Kang tournament 2018 organised by Lainingthou Sanamahi Kang Association Wangoi.

Thongju Kendra Kangkhut will face Yaiskul Kendra Kangkhut tomorrow in a group D league match.