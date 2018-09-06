SAYC-B edge past MITL 19-13

Our Correspondent

JIRIBAM, Sep 5 : Today’s Group B league match of the ongoing 21st N Pattama Devi Memorial Men’s Kang tournament, 2018 organised by District Kang Association, Jiribam at Lamlen Community Hall cum Kangsang, Babupara, saw SAYC-B, Sorok Atingbi secured a 19-13 win over MITL, Jiribam.

SAYC-B won the toss and chose the side while MITL started the game. Both teams looked evenly poised in the beginning but SAYC-B took control of the game from around the middle portion and went home with a 19-13 victory at the end. Echel Club will face Mahadev Kangkhut, Ningthembam in a Group A league match tomorrow at 1 pm.