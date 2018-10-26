SAYC beat Sanamahi Cachar 14-9 in E Purnima Devi Memorial Kang

JIRIBAM, Oct 25: SAYC, Sorok Atingbi defeated Sanamahi Cachar by 14-9 points today in the ongoing 1st Elangbam Purnima Devi Memorial Women’s Kang tournament 2018 organized by District Kang Association Jiribam, Manipur at Lamlen Community Hall cum Kangsang, Babupara Jiribam district which is underway with a participation of 8 teams since September 23.

Sanamahi Cachar won the toss and started the match. Both the team competed well to outdo each other but SAYC, Sorok Atingbi managed to prevail over Sanamahi Cachar by 14-9 points in the stipulated time.

M Kiran Singh officiated the match as Umpire while A Iboton Singh as scorer. MMK will face LEC, Babupara tomorrow.