SAYC defeat Cachar Kang Association

Jiribam, Sep 2: SAYC Sorok Atingbi defeated Cachar Kang Association 12-11 today in the ongoing 2nd Th Hera Singh Mens’ Kang Tournament 2017 at Kalimai Mandob, Jiribam.

SAYC won the toss and started the match while Cach-ar Kang Association chose the side. Both teams played well with a stiff competition thro-ughout the match.

But SAYC took charge in the last minute to seal the match 12-11.

Dibong GP (B) will take on MITL Jiribam in the next match.