SBA office inaugurated

IMPHAL, Mar 17: A newly built office for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan Manipur State along Airport road was inaugurated today. In connection with the inauguration, a public meeting was held at Manipur State Film Development Society, Palace Compound. The meeting was attended by Yashwant Singh Darbar, National vice-president of BJP (ST Morcha) who is also the Director of Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation Limited and National convenor of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (BJP ST Morcha); TK Savanai, convenor of Swaachh Bharat Abhiyan Manipur State and National leader of the party Akshay Shah. Cultural performances marked the occasion.

