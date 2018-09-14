SBI branch, Women Market opened at Tamei

By Our Staff Reporter

TAMENGLONG, Sep 13: An SBI bank branch as well as R Tale Memorial Women’s Market were inaugurated at Tamei yesterday by Education Minister Th Radheshyam Singh, in the company of MIDA Vice Chairman O Lukhoi Singh and 52 Tamei A/C MLA Awangbow Newmai.

The Education Minister also laid the foundation stone of Model Residential School, Tamei and Sadhvavna Mandap. The delegates also inspected Langmei Higher Secondary School and District Institute of Education Training.

The dignitaries were welcomed by the villagers and students of Tamei with various entertainment programmes like folk songs and dances of Langmei tribe.

Speaking to media persons, Awangbow Newmai said that the people of Tamei have submitted various memos to the Government for the construction of a women’s market since the last 10 years but it was only after the arrival of the new State Government that the market has been built, along with the establishment of an SBI bank branch, which is a dream come true for the people.

The women’s market was given the name R Tale Memorial Market after the freedom fighter (late) Rengbungtamei Taleping (1906-2013) popularly known as R Tale.

On the other hand, the staff and students of Langmei Higher Secondary School and District Institute of Education Training put forward their grievances to the Minister, including lack of proper road connectivity, water and power supply, lack of proper infrastructures.

The staff also informed the Minister about their suffering due to failure to get necessary salaries for the past five months.

The Education Minister said that he is well familiar with the people of Tamei and assured to discuss the grievances of the people with the Chief Minister and do the needful at the earliest.