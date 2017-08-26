SBYC, ZYC prevail in Haricharan Football

Jiribam, Aug 25: SBYC thrashed Sinlon Club by 4-0 while ZYC won comfortably against GPSA Sonapur by 3-1 in the 13th District-level Sub-Junior Boys (15 years and below) Football Tournament 2017 for N Haricharan Singh Trophy today. Organised by the All Jiribam Sport Association the tournament, featuring nine teams, is underway at the Jiribam Govt Higher Secondary School Ground.
