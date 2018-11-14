SC dismisses Yugindro’s SLP

By Our Staff Reporter

Imphal, Nov 13 : The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by suspended Manipur University (MU) Pro Vice Chancellor K Yugindro Singh against the appointment of an Administrator to run the varsity.

Following two PILs, the Manipur High Court had on October 11 appointed former State Chief Secretary Jarnail Singh as Administrator of MU with all the powers of a regular VC, bringing to an end the four-month impasse at the varsity.

The High Court, in its ruling, suspended the earlier appointments of K Yugindro and Shyamkesho Singh and Sh Dorendrojit Singh as registrars-in-charge.

It authorized Jarnail “to choose and appoint any competent person as in charge Registrar of the university and he will be at liberty to appoint any other person to aid, assist and advise him in discharge of the function of the VC.”

Challenging the HC verdict, Yugindro filed the SLP with the main prayer to quash the ruling and to reinstate him as Pro-VC of the varsity, said a source from Delhi and added that the petition was heard and rejected by a three-member bench of the apex Court headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

Trouble began in MU after its students, teachers and staff categorically demanded removal of AP Pandey as VC, who had already been put under suspension by the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

Pandey is currently facing an independent probe set up to investigate the charges.

Notably Pandey had appointed Yugindro as Pro-VC.

On the other hand, Professor Amar Yumnam of MU has also challenged the appointment of Prof K Yugindro in the High Court of Manipur and the same has been listed for hearing on November 16.