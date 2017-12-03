SC Jamir happy with inclusive Naga talks

Kohima, Dec 2 :From equi-distance to equi-closeness, the Naga political issue has traversed far charting a troubled course. And no living Naga politician has ridden that trail for as long as the Grand Old Man of Naga Politics, Odisha Governor SC Jamir, who advocated the theory of “equi-distance” from Naga separatist groups. On Saturday though, Jamir seemed to agree with the direction the Naga talks are heading.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 2nd day of the 18th Hornbill Festival, Jamir said now that the Government of India has taken six separatist groups on board, the talks are moving in the right direction. Jamir lauded the efforts of the Government of India for entering into dialogue with six Naga nationalist political groups, besides the NSCN (IM) for final settlement of the protracted Naga political issue. “This is the right direction, because when we talk of inclusive solution it means inclusion of all the groups”.

After the declaration of the signing of “Peace Accord”, or rather the “Framework Agreement” with the NSCN-IM in 2015, there was hue and cry in Nagaland over the exclusion of all other stake holders, besides the Isak-Muivah group. Till date there has been no revelation about the contents of the Agreement which has created a sense of unease in Nagaland. Recently though, the six other Naga political groups joined the talks for the final settlement with the Centre except for NSCN-K.

Answering to queries about the agreement, Jamir said, “The agreement should be honourable to the people of Nagaland and also acceptable to the Government of India”.

Jamir was a member of the negotiation body that held talks with Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1960 leading to the creation of Nagaland State. Four attempts had been made on his life, the last being 10 years ago in November 2007. The NSCN-IM had declared Jamir as “anti-people and anti-National.”

President Ram Nath Kovind who inaugurated the Hornbill Festival on Friday had declared that “Nagas are on the threshold of history” and the settlement will come soon.

The Indian Express