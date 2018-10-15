SCEASDO emerge men’s champions, RUC claim women’s title

OSR

IMPHAL, Oct 14 : SCEASDO, Heirok and RUC, Khangabok respectively became senior men’s and women’s champions at the 43rd Manipur State Senior & 30th Sub Junior (Late Ph Mani Sharma Memorial Trophy) Kho-Kho Championship 2018 organised by Salungpham Youth Sporting & Cultural Association (SYSCA) under the auspices of Manipur Amateur Kho-Kho Association (MAKKA) at Salungpham Public ground.

SCEASDO, Heirok defeated ASKKA, Awang Sekmai by a narrow 15-14 margin to win the men’s title while RUC managed a 5-4 win over SCEASDO, Heirok to clinch the senior women’s title.

The closing ceremony of the tournament was graced by Hasina Begum, Adakshya, Thoubal ZP; T Nungshi Singh Uppa Adakshya, Thoubal ZP; and Ph Leibakchao, Pradhan Kang Yambem GP as dignitaries who also feted the champions and the runners up on the occasion-.