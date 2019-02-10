Scheme for farmers

IMPHAL, Feb 9: The State Government has initiated due process to create a database of farmers in the State for implementation of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN).

PM-KISAN is a scheme sponsored fully by the Central Government and Revenue Department is its nodal department, informed a source.

The new scheme is aimed at providing monetary support to farmers who have small and marginal land holdings.

Under this scheme, farmers who own 2 hectares or less would given assistance of Rs 6000 in a year and the amount would be released quarterly at the rate of Rs 2000 each, said the source.

The Revenue Department has already intimated details of the scheme to all Deputy Commissioners.

Before implementation of the scheme, the State Government would first create a database of farmers who own two hectares or less together with details like whether they belong to SC, ST or others, Aadhaar numbers, mobile numbers, total number of family members etc.

Taking due note of the land ownership patterns of the North East where lands are owned collectively by village or community at many places, the Central Government has already intimated all the North Eastern States to send a separate proposal each for effective implementation of PM-KISAN.

Meanwhile, Revenue Secretary T Ranjit has written to all DCs to submit lists of farmers who are eligible for the scheme by February 11.