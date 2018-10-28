Schemes under DBT surveyed

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 27 : A team of National Council of Applied Economic Research, New Delhi, conducted an assessment survey of the process concerning various National and State sponsored schemes being taken up in the State under Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

According to an official source, the special team comprising of National Council of Applied Economic Research, New Delhi, Associate Fellow Samarth Gupta and Research Associate Sudhir Swarup conducted the survey from October 21 till yesterday.

The source informed that currently, various Departments of the State are undertaking around 66 Central sponsored schemes and 7 State sponsored schemes under DBT for a total of 722 schemes.

With the help of the said system, linking of Aadhaar with bank accounts as well as differentiating imposters from genuine beneficiaries by physical verifications are also being done.

Some of the schemes taken up under DBT in the State are MGNREGA, PDS, National Social Assistant Programme, Manipur Old Age Pension scheme, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and Janani Suraksha Yojana etc, the source explained and added that things like providing subsidy to farmers for fertilisers, providing salaries for Anganwadi workers and helpers, providing honorarium for ASHA workers as well as subsidy for the LPG consumers are done through DBT as well. The source explained that in order to find out the effectiveness of the DBT system in the State as well as to find out what can be done to improve the system for the benefit of the people, the team has been conducting the assessment survey using a questionnaire.

The source continued that on October 22, the team called upon the officials of Agriculture and RD&PR, at different timings, and conducted a survey regarding Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, fertiliser subsidy and MGNREGA.

On October 23, necessary survey was conducted regarding Social Welfare’s National Social Assistant Programme, salaries of Anganwadi helpers and workers, as well as matters concerning Public Distribution System. On October 25, representatives of State level banking committee as well as Health and Family Welfare were called for necessary assessments, the source explained and added that today the team carried out an assessment survey of Directorate of Institutional Finance.

With the help of the survey, some necessary changes may be made to the system to better suit the people, the source added.

It may be mentioned that Social Welfare Department was even honoured by the Ministry of Rural Development on September 11 for 100 percent implementation of its schemes under DBT.

With a total number of 55, 247 beneficiaries enrolled under National Social Assistant Programme, it may be mentioned that the Department had also taken up works for linking Aadhaar with bank accounts of the beneficiaries for Old Age pension scheme apart from cancelling the said scheme for 13,000 beneficiaries who were either found to be not genuine or deceased.