Scholarship distributed to 148 meritorious students by PFI Manipur

Our Correspondent

THOUBAL, Nov 25: PFI Manipur State organized a simple function to distribute its half-yearly scholarships to 148 meritorious students who have excelled in the Class XII exams under the aegis of Popular Front of India (PFI) at Lilong Haoreibi College, Ushoipokpi today. The scholarships programme was initiated with the objective to provide monetary assitance to meritorious students of Muslim community and other under-priviledged students so that they can achieve higher education and for better society.

The scholarship distribution was attended by President PFI Manipur State Moulana Wahidur Rahaman, State General Secy Rafi Shah, National Community Development in-charge PFI Nasir Thumbe, Assistant Professor Manipur University Biotechnology Md Hamidur Rahaman, Madrassa Alia Lilong Mohatamim Moulana Nooruddin, Councillor Lilong Municipal Council Ward No 6 Abdul Barik, Cyber Security Professional Colonel Md Sahid Khan, Co-ordinator Integrated Development Organision Lehajuddin Asish and CD in-charge PFI Manipur State Md Maqbool as presidium members.

Speaking at the occasion, Wahidur Rahaman said, according to a report of Sanchar committee, it has been mentioned that Muslim community is the most backward community in the country in every aspect. Earlier, Muslim used to rule the country and many of rulers built many historical forts and monuments which still received global attention and applause, he added.

“It is a valid question to ask how such community which used to enjoy highest status become the most backward community in the country”, said Wahidur Rahaman and added that the root cause of the downfall of the community is the lack of education. He believed that education is the only way out of ignorance and poverty to the life of equality and development.

He said that PFI have extended numerous help to uplift the status of minority community in the past and will continue to do so while adding that they have also provided free coaching classes to many students who do not have schools in their villages and have taken up other activities including supply of water to villages having water scarcity.

He continued that the scholarship has been provided to meritorious students so that they can study further to excel in life which in turn will help to bring a developed India with social harmony.

He appealed the students to use their time judiciously and spent the scholarship amount for education purpose only as the said amount is purely borne by the PFI without any support from the Govt while adding that the students should not waste their precious time on social media. Students should work hard in order to achieve their goals, he added.

Lamenting the miserable situation where the students were made to sit at Lilong Bazar to trade vegetables and other items by their parents, Colonel Sahid Khan said that children are the future pillars of our society and it is the duty of the parents to guide their children to tread the path of civilization so that the students can contribute in the nation buildings in a meaningful way.

Meanwhile, as part of the programme, seven graduate muslim students who have topped in the graduate final exam were honoured with modest gifts.

The students are 1st position holder of DM College of Science, Electronics Department Sahanaz Ara, 2nd position holder of Manipur College, Biochemistry Department Korimayum Jahiya Khan, 4th position holder of DM college of Arts, Manipuri Department Korimayum Reshma, 5th postion holder of GP Women College Manipuri Department Mumtaz, 6th position holder of DM College of Arts Philosophy Department Ruhida Shahani, 7th position holder of GP Women College Manipuri Department Fazillatun and 9th position holder of DM College of Science Botany Department Syed Nusrat Amin.