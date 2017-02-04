School furniture handed over

Bishnupur: As a part of the Civic Action Programme, 27 sector Assam Rifles handed over school tables, chairs, desks and benches to Ithing Primary School under Bishnupur district today.

Furniture worth Rs 1 and half lakh including 25 desks, 25 benches, 2 tables and 3 chairs were given by Col Sandeep Roy of AR Sendra post to Headmaster in-charge O Rajen Singh.

The School Management Committee also distributed 40 text books to students free of cost.