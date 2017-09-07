School for schoolless villages, model school at Somdal : Radheshyam

Mungchan Zimik

Ukhrul, Sep 6 : Education Minister Th Radheshyam has assured establishment of schools in every schoolless villages and added that a model school will be established at Somdal village.

Speaking at the inaugural function of the three days inter-school State level education festival held at Town Hall, Phungreitang here, the Education Minister dwelt on the importance of imparting quality education to the young students.

Education is not only about academic performance or achievement, but includes tapping the talent of every child at the primary level. This is the core of education.

The Education Minister also promised to establish a school each in every village, especially in villages where there are no schools within 2 kilometres radius.

A model school will be established at Somdal village under Lungchong Maiphai block, Ukhrul without further delay.

He further asked the people of Ukhrul to suggest good schools of the district to convert them into model schools.

There is the need to discard the concept of VIP culture because the elected members have to serve the people, he added.

Th Radheshyam was also deeply impressed with the activities and services rendered by North East Foundation for Education Culture (NEFEC) in the district for the last 2 years.

The education festival has created a common platform to explore and to exhibit the talents of students apart from academic activities, he observed. As part of his support and encouragement to NEFEC, Radheshyam promised to sponsor another 5 students for the merit scholarship till he completes his tenure as a member of Manipur Legislative Assembly.

Principal Secretary Education (S) Vineet Joshi who attended the opening ceremony as the guest of honour said that rating one’s personal quality on educational qualifications doesn’t necessarily imply the potential of any individual.

To tap the talents of the young students, the Education Department is looking to provide all possible assistance, he added.

Vineet Joshi recalled his stay at Ukhrul as the Deputy Commissioner and noted that there have been hardly any visible changes in the Town Hall. He noted the need for immediate renovation and expansion of the hall.

Parliamentary Secretary in charge of Transport and Planning Khashim Vashum lauded NEFEC for the work done for the welfare of the students.

Deputy Commissioner of Ukhrul, Harmit Singh Pahuja attended as special guest of the function.

Chairman of NEFEC AC Kharingpam in his keynote address while detailing the objectives of NEFEC said that competitive events are held at the State level to hone the talents of the young students.

After its inception in 2015, NEFEC has sponsored merit scholarships titled Super 10 and Humble 15 for students from humble background.

Altogether 17 schools are participating in the 3 days Edu-fest and will be competing in spelling bee, singing, quiz, painting, extempore, cultural show, drama and My Dream. The Education Minister along with his team visited Oriental School at Harkuikathe and Shangshak village school on his way back to Imphal.