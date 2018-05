By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, May 11: Manipur Science & Technology Council (MASTEC), National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT), STFM, MAPS, MASCA and GENIM jointly inaugurated a five-day long science meet at NIELIT premises today. T Pamei, Commissioner (Science & Technology); Th Prameshwor Singh, Executive Director, NIELIT and Th Surendranath Singh were present at the inaugural function.