Scientists in town

IMPHAL, Nov 2: Three scientists from Hungary and 2 scientists of Wildlife Institute of India, landed in Manipur today with the aim of investigating and researching Amur Falcon which migrate specifically to Tamenglong every year.

According to a reliable source, the scientists will travel to various parts of Tamenglong to catch and fit radio satellite transmitters on the birds.

With the help of these transmitters the scientists will be able to implement satellite tagging and minutely study where the birds are coming from, how far they travel and where they return etc, the source added.

The source continued that 2 more scientists from Germany will also arrive in Manipur tomorrow for the research.