Scribe no more

IMPHAL, Dec 20: Veteran journalist Yendrembam Mangi expired at his Paona Bazar residence at around 5 this evening following a prolonged illness.

Y Mangi was the Editor of the vernacular daily Matamgi Yakairol (now shut down). He was also associated with the Huieyen Lanpao as the chief Editor as well as Ichel Express as the Editor.

He also served as the Desk Editor of eveninger Pandam.