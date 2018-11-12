Scribe of Impact TV passes away, many mourn

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 11 : News cameraman of IMPACT TV, Kakchingtabam Bipin Sharma passed away last night after a prolonged illness.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters. He was 38.

Expressing deep shock over the death of the young scribe, the Editors Guild Manipur (EGM), condoling the untimely demise said that during his lifetime, he served with the North East Live and News Live.

He also served in different capacity at Imphal Free Press, Eastern Projection before joining Impact TV as news cameraman, it informed. Conveying that members of the Editors Guild share the sorrows of the family members and his co-workers at Impact TV, it further prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace.

On the other hand, Chairman of Impact TV, Dr Th Dhabali, MD of Impact TV Dr Kh Palin, the Board of Directors and shareholders of Impact TV, also condoled the sudden demise of the young scribe. A press release issued by the Editor-in Chief, Impact TV, mentioned that Bipin’s demise will leave a void in the hearts and minds of the Impact TV family and prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace.

Media persons of the State also mourned and paid rich floral tributes to K Bipin Sharma.

After getting the shocking news about the untimely death of K Bipin Sharma last night, a large number of media persons from different media houses of the State (both print and electronic) gathered at Manipur Press Club to pay tributes before the photo of the deceased from today morning.

Family members of the late journalist, AMWJU office bearers, Editors Guild Manipur and other well wishers also gathered for paying floral tributes.

A two minute silence was observed in honour of the departed soul before paying of floral tributes led by the mother of the deceased.

Video journalist K Bipin Sharma of Bharmapur Guru Aribam Leikai worked as a reporter of Imphal Free Press, a photographer of Eastern Projection and a cameraman of News Live (a Guwahati based news channel) before joining Impact TV. The Khelen Thokchom Trust also expressed its profound sorrow over the untimely demise of the young journalist and shared the grief and pain of the bereaved family members.

All Jiribam Working Journalists’ Union also held a condolence meeting and mourned the demise of the journalist yesterday. The union observed a two minute silence for the departed soul to rest in peace, said a statement.