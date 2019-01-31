Scribe passes away

IMPHAL, Jan 30 : Senior journalist Thokchom Shantiranjan Singh passed away today after a prolonged ailment.

A homage paying ceremony was held at Manipur Press Club wherein floral tributes were paid to the late journalist. A number of journalists drawn from all the media houses turned up to to pay their respect to the departed soul.

Works Minister Th Biswajit Singh has condoled the demise of the senior journalist who was the Assistant Editor of “Naharolgi Thoudang” daily, at his residence at Sagolband Tera Khamnam Leirak, this morning.

Shantiranjan, who began his career as a journalist at local daily “Khollao” was fondly known as “Khollao Ranjan” among the State’s media fraternity. He had work as a journalist for more than 25 years, read a message of the Minister.

Conveying his heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family and media fraternity, Biswajit prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace.

The All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union has also deeply condoled the demise of the senior journalists and prayed for the departed soul.