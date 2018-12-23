SDC down MTSU 2-0 in IW 2nd Div League

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 22 : SDC, Samurou earned first win of the 8th Kangjam Karnajit Singh Memorial Second Division Football League 2018 by defeating MTSU, Malom 2-0 today at BMSC Tabungkhok playground. The tournament is being organised by Imphal West District Football Association featuring a total of 5 teams.

Both SDC and MTSU had a cautious start deterring one another from taking the lead in the first half but the Samurou side came up with more purpose and pushed more men forward in search of the lead after the restart. Their efforts yielded positive result when H Sanjoy Khan beat past the keeper in the 54th minute before L Anilkumar doubled their lead in the 62nd minute. The scoreline remained unchanged till the final whistle and eventually SDC went home with full points. A Bankim of MTSU was yellow carded in the 69th minute of the match.

PAMYAL, Patsoi will meet MTSU in the 3rd league match of the tournament on December 24 at 12.15 pm at the same venue.