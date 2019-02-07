SDF bats for unity against CAB

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 6 : Secular Democratic Front Manipur has alleged that passing the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016 in the Lok Sabha while brushing aside the Manipur People Bill which was passed by the Manipur State Assembly, is an attempt to completely eradicate the indigenous people of the State, as well as the North East region as a whole.

Speaking to media persons, the association’s spokesperson, Soram Iboyaima, who is also the president of NCP Manipur State Unit, alleged that the CAB was passed by the BJP Government in the Lok Sabha by violating the Constitution.

He then explained that if the Bill is produced in the Parliament, it will be a Bill which covers the whole country and will not be limited to only a few areas, and alleged that the CAB was produced in the interest of mainstream India, not for the North East region.

The Bill will be the downfall of a small State like Manipur, he said, alleging that when urged, the State Government is content with the blind notion that the Bill will not affect the State or its people.

On the other hand, Manipur Pradesh Trinamool Congress convenor Dr Th Inaocha said that the party (Trinamool) is working tirelessly to ensure that the CAB does not get passed in the Rajya Sabha.

He also appealed to all to rise in unity if the Bill is passed.