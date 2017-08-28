SDMA team visits damaged areas

IMPHAL, Aug 27: A team of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) led by its Vice-Chairman Adim Pamei today visited several areas of Senapati district ravaged by flood and mudslides.

The team together with Senapati DC Athem Muivah visited Compassionate Children Ministry (children home), Kathiko Karong as well as Viewland and Yapao Colony of Senapati district headquarters.

Citing a report furnished by Senapati district administration, Adim Pamei told reporters that altogether 22 houses were ravaged by flood and landslides at Viewland, Chakamai, Makhan and some other places.

Several paddy fields as well as some portions of Imphal-Mao highway have also been damaged.

Around 140 people are staying at the premises of the children home located at Kathiko Karong including 120 inmates, five families, teaching and non-teaching staff.

All of them have been enduring multiple woes as the children home and its infrastructure have been ravaged and buried under mud, Adim Pamei said.

All possible relief measures would be taken up with Chief Minister N Biren who is also the Chairman of SDMA, he assured.